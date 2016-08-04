BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Emergent Biosolutions Inc
* Emergent BioSolutions reports second quarter and six months 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $101.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $111.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.27
* Will continue to temporarily postpone its financial guidance for 2016 until further clarity is reached U.S. Government contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement