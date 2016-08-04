Aug 4 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.10

* Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.42

* Qtrly net interest income $79.2 million versus $77.0 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S