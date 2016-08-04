Aug 4 Nu Skin Enterprises Reports Second

* Q2 earnings per share $0.79

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 earnings per share $0.80 to $0.84

* Nu skin enterprises inc qtrly earnings were negatively impacted $0.13 per share due to foreign currency translation charges recorded in other income/expense.

* Quarter 2016 results

* Sees q3 revenue $560 million to $580 million

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.44 to $2.54

* Year earnings per share $2.80 to $2.90 when excluding a $0.36 per share non-cash japan customs charge taken in q1

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.79, revenue view $2.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.2 billion to $2.24 billion

* Year earnings per share of $2.44 to $2.54