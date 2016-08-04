Aug 5 SemGroup Corp

* Q2 revenue $287.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $353.8 million

* SemGroup corporation reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly net income attributable to SemGroup of $8.0 million, or $0.18 per diluted share

* Due primarily to co's recent sale of ngl energy limited partner units, co expects to come in below midpoint of its guidance range

* Reaffirms 2016 consolidated adjusted ebitda guidance of between $270 and $320 million

On track to deploy approximately $455 million in capital investments in 2016