BRIEF-Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 earnings
* Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 revenue $749.2 million versus $721.2 million
Aug 4 Alamo Group Inc
* Alamo group inc. Announces the appointment of a new board member
* Says addition made in response to anticipated departure of helen cornell from board to end of year
* Says appointment of tracy jokinen as new independent director to board, effective august 4, 2016
* Says with appointment, alamo group has expanded its board from seven to eight members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 revenue $749.2 million versus $721.2 million
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday, drawing support from a sagging yen and a rise in U.S. shares to record highs.