BRIEF-Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 earnings
* Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 revenue $749.2 million versus $721.2 million
Aug 4 Cytori Therapeutics Inc
* Cytori reports second quarter 2016 business and financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $0.43
* Reiterated financial guidance for 2016
* Says q2 total revenues of $2.8 million versus $5.8 million for same periods in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 revenue $749.2 million versus $721.2 million
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday, drawing support from a sagging yen and a rise in U.S. shares to record highs.