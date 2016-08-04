Aug 4 Cytori Therapeutics Inc

* Cytori reports second quarter 2016 business and financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.43

* Reiterated financial guidance for 2016

* Says q2 total revenues of $2.8 million versus $5.8 million for same periods in 2015