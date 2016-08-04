BRIEF-Kuwait's Gulf Investment House posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 875,768 dinars versus profit of 13,540 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
Aug 4 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd
* Third point re reports second quarter 2016 earnings results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.51
* Net premiums earned for three months ended june 30, 2016 increased by $12.7 million, or 10.6%
* Qtrly net premiums earned $133.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 875,768 dinars versus profit of 13,540 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 16 Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the Gulf state’s largest Islamic lender by assets, has given an initial price guidance of 145-155 basis points over mid-swaps for its planned five-year dollar sukuk, a document issued by one of the leading banks and seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.