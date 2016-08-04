BRIEF-Kuwait's Gulf Investment House posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 875,768 dinars versus profit of 13,540 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
Aug 4 Maiden Holdings Ltd
* Maiden Holdings Ltd announces second quarter 2016 net income attributable to common shareholders of $30.9 million or $0.39 per diluted common share and operating earnings of $28.4 million or $0.37 per diluted common share
* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.37
* Q2 earnings per share $0.39
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Book value per common share of $14.18 at June 30, 2016 increased 7.2 pct versus at March 31, 2016
* Q2 net premiums earned of $637.6 million increased 4.6 pct compared to Q2 of 2015
* Says Q2 net premiums of $637.6 million increased 4.6 pct compared to Q2 of 2015
* Says combined ratio for Q2 of 2016 totaled 98.6 pct compared with 99.2 pct in Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 16 Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the Gulf state’s largest Islamic lender by assets, has given an initial price guidance of 145-155 basis points over mid-swaps for its planned five-year dollar sukuk, a document issued by one of the leading banks and seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.