Aug 4 Kindred Healthcare Inc

* Sees q3 2016 core earnings per share $0.02 to $0.12 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $1.84 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.85 billion

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations

* Kindred healthcare reports second quarter 2016 results at high end of guidance range

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company reaffirms full year outlook for 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $7.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirmed its preliminary outlook for 2017 core ebitdar of at least $1 billion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: