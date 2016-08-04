BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.41
* Hawaiian electric industries reports second quarter 2016 earnings
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $566.2 million versus $623.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement