BRIEF-State Bank of India says no impact on ATMs from Wannacry ransomware
* Says no impact of Wannacry ransomware in regard to our ATMs
Aug 4 First Capital Realty Inc
* First Capital Realty announces Toronto Investments and $150 million equity offering
* Entered into an agreement to sell 6.6 million common shares on a bought deal basis at a price of $22.60 per share
* Has advanced a $39 million interim first mortgage loan
* Acquisition of potential assembly of properties has a purchase price of approximately $63.2 million
* Net proceeds of offering will be used to partially fund company's capital requirements for transactions planned
* Entered into an agreement of purchase and sale in respect of an assembly of properties
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 539,637 dinars versus profit of 64,177 dinars year ago