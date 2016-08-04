Aug 4 Southwest Airlines

* Bay to beaches: Oakland to Mexico nonstop service now available for booking as southwest airlines extends flight schedule through late april 2017

Beginning feb. 12, 2017, fly nonstop daily between Oakland and both san jose del cabo/los cabos, mexico and puerto vallarta, mexico