BRIEF-Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 earnings
* Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 revenue $749.2 million versus $721.2 million
Aug 4 Spin Master Corp
* Reports strong Q2 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
* Says for full year 2016, organic Gross Product Sales expected to grow in high-teens, relative to 2015
* Q2 earnings per share $0.04
* Qtrly revenue of US$179.4 million, increased 40.5 pct from US$127.7 million in Q2 2015
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $174.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 revenue $749.2 million versus $721.2 million
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday, drawing support from a sagging yen and a rise in U.S. shares to record highs.