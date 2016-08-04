BRIEF-Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 earnings
* Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 revenue $749.2 million versus $721.2 million
Aug 4 Trilogy Energy Corp.
* Trilogy Energy Corp. Announces Financial and Operating Results for the Six Months-Ended June 30, 2016
* Reported sales volumes for q2 of 2016 were lower at 20,299 boe/d as compared to 22,786 boe/d in previous quarter
* Trilogy energy corp sees 2016 average production 22,000 boe/d
* Qtrly ffo per share $0.08
* Trilogy energy corp sees 2016 funds flow from operation $55 million
* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.20, revenue view c$44.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly loss per share $0.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday, drawing support from a sagging yen and a rise in U.S. shares to record highs.