Aug 4 National Fuel Gas Co :
* National Fuel reports third quarter earnings
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.10
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.85 to $3.15
* Updating and narrowing earnings guidance for 2016 to a
range of $2.90 to $3.00 per share exclusive of ceiling test
impairment charges
* Sees FY 2016 consolidated capital expenditures $390
million - $440 million
* National fuel gas co sees FY 2016 total production 160 to
165 BCFE
* National fuel gas co sees preliminary fy 2017 production
150 to 175 BCFE
* Sees FY 2017 consolidated capital expenditures $725
million - $835 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* National fuel gas co qtrly production of 44.0 BCFE, a 22%
increase from prior year and 12% increase from q2
* Expects to incur an additional ceiling test impairment
charge in q4 of fiscal 2016
* National fuel gas co sees preliminary FY 2017 consolidated
earnings per share $2.85 to $3.15
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.89 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
