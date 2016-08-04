BRIEF-Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 earnings
* Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 revenue $749.2 million versus $721.2 million
Aug 4 Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc
* Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. Reports net income of $1,181,726, or $0.06 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 3, 2016 versus $958,940, or $0.05 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 5, 2015
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.06
* Quarterly sales rose 6.2 percent to $27.33 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 revenue $749.2 million versus $721.2 million
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday, drawing support from a sagging yen and a rise in U.S. shares to record highs.