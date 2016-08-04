BRIEF-Kuwait's Gulf Investment House posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 875,768 dinars versus profit of 13,540 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
Aug 4 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.12
* Silvercrest asset management group inc. Reports q2 2016 results
* Q2 revenue rose 4.1 percent to $19.3 million
* Total aum at was $17.2 billion, inclusive of discretionary aum of $12.6 billion and non-discretionary aum of $4.6 billion at june 30
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 16 Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the Gulf state’s largest Islamic lender by assets, has given an initial price guidance of 145-155 basis points over mid-swaps for its planned five-year dollar sukuk, a document issued by one of the leading banks and seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.