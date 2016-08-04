Aug 4 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.12

* Silvercrest asset management group inc. Reports q2 2016 results

* Q2 revenue rose 4.1 percent to $19.3 million

* Total aum at was $17.2 billion, inclusive of discretionary aum of $12.6 billion and non-discretionary aum of $4.6 billion at june 30

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: