Aug 4 AutoCanada Inc

* AutoCanada Inc announces Q2, 2016 quarterly earnings per share of $0.53

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 same store sales fell 3.2 percent

* Revenue from existing and new dealerships increased by 3.1 pct to $842.3 million in Q2

* Same store revenue decreased by 3.2 pct in the second quarter of 2016, compared to the same quarter in 2015