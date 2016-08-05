Aug 4 Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

* Results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $25.8 million versus $24.0 million

* Irone Ore Company of Canada still expects to produce 21 million tonnes of concentrate for the rest of the year

* Royalty income for Q2 amounted to $25.3 million versus $23.5 million for the second quarter of 2015