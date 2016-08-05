BRIEF-Trimetals Mining announces C$3.5 mln marketed financing
* Trimetals Mining Inc announces C$3.5 million marketed financing
Aug 4 Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation
* Results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.13
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $25.8 million versus $24.0 million
* Irone Ore Company of Canada still expects to produce 21 million tonnes of concentrate for the rest of the year
* Royalty income for Q2 amounted to $25.3 million versus $23.5 million for the second quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017