Aug 4 ID Watchdog Inc

* ID Watchdog announces results for the second quarter 2016

* Qtrly diluted net loss per share applicable to ordinary shares $0.00

* Q2 revenue rose 96.9 percent to $2.552 million

* Sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA $300,000 to $350,000

* Sees Q3 revenue between $2.47 million to $2.52 million