BRIEF-Trimetals Mining announces C$3.5 mln marketed financing
Aug 4 Eagle Energy Inc :
* Eagle energy inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results and executive appointment
* Effective today Wayne Wisniewski chief operating officer has been appointed as president
* Anticipate adding 200 to 250 boes per day of production gross to field by end of 2016
* Wisniewski will continue in his roles as president and coo and a director of Eagle's U.S. subsidiary, Eagle Hydrocarbons
* Qtrly share diluted loss per share $0.23
* Eagle's 2016 capital budget, average production and operating cost guidance remains unchanged
* On track to post 2016 results at upper end of our production guidance
* Richard Clark will continue in his roles of chief executive officer and a director
* Qtrly share diluted ffo per share $0.12
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017