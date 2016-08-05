Aug 5 Slate Office Reit

* Slate office reit reports strong second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly core-ffo was up 8.0% to $0.27 per unit and affo was up 9.5% to $0.23, compared to q1 2016

* Q2 revenue $28.2 million versus $14.4 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)