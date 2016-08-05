BRIEF-Concho Resources announces appointments to board and executive management changes
* Concho Resources Inc announces appointment to the board of directors and executive management changes
Aug 5 Atento Sa
* Atento announces the sale of its operations in Morocco to Intelcia Group
* Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.