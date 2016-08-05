BRIEF-Essent Group amends $375 mln credit facility
* Credit amendment provides for issuance of $125 million 4-year, non-amortizing term loan maturing in May 2021
Aug 5 National Healthcare Corp :
* Q2 revenue rose 1.3 percent to $227.8 million
* NHC reports second quarter earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.78 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.