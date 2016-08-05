Aug 5 AES Corp

* Q2 loss per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reports consolidated net cash provided by operating activities of $723 million and proportional free cash flow of $417 million

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $0.95 to $1.05

* Reaffirming 2016 guidance and 2017-2018 expectations