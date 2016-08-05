BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
Aug 5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
* Cognizant announces second quarter 2016 results and expanded stock repurchase program
* Q2 revenue $3.37 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.37 billion
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $3.43 billion to $3.47 billion
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.41
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $13.47 billion to $13.6 billion
* Approved increase of company's stock repurchase program by $1.0 billion, from $2.0 billion to $3.0 billion
* Extended term of repurchase program by one year to december 31, 2018.
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $3.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 2016 non-GAAP diluted EPS expected to be in range of $0.82 to $0.85
* Fiscal 2016 non-GAAP diluted EPS remains unchanged and is expected to be in range of $3.32 to $3.44
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.37, revenue view $13.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 136.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 4.07 billion