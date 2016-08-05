BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
Aug 5 Willis Towers Watson Plc
* Willis Towers Watson reports second quarter earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.51
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $7.60 to $7.80
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.66
* Q2 revenue $1.95 billion
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.48 to $2.68
* FY2016 earnings per share view $7.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For 2016, company expects reported revenue growth of around 7% and constant currency revenue growth of around 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico) and Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico's (SAN Mexico) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GF SAN Mexico