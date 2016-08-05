BRIEF-Essent Group amends $375 mln credit facility
* Credit amendment provides for issuance of $125 million 4-year, non-amortizing term loan maturing in May 2021
Aug 5 Redline Communications Group Inc
* Redline awarded contract for wireless network in jordan
* Network order is expected to be fully delivered to waseela by end of q3 of 2016
* Co has been selected by turnkey system integrator waseela to supply networking equipment for high speed wireless network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.