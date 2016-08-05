Aug 5 Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.65

* Xenia hotels & resorts reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly same-property revpar increased 1.8% from q2 of 2015 to $162.47

* Xenia hotels & resorts inc sees 2016 adjusted ffo per diluted share to range from $2.17 to $2.25

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xenia hotels & resorts inc sees 2016 capital expenditures to range from $57 million to $64 million

* Sees fy same-property revpar growth 0.0% to 1.0%

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "as to current operating environment, industry outlook for remainder of 2016 continues to moderate" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: