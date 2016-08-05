Aug 5 Hardinge Inc:

* Hardinge reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 sales fell 15 percent to $70.2 million

* At June 30, 2016, order backlog was $109.7 million, up $9.1 million, or 9%, from march 31, 2016.

* "Expect that second half of 2016 will have stronger sales than first half"

