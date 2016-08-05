BRIEF-Essent Group amends $375 mln credit facility
* Credit amendment provides for issuance of $125 million 4-year, non-amortizing term loan maturing in May 2021
Aug 5 Hardinge Inc:
* Hardinge reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.01
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Q2 sales fell 15 percent to $70.2 million
* At June 30, 2016, order backlog was $109.7 million, up $9.1 million, or 9%, from march 31, 2016.
* "Expect that second half of 2016 will have stronger sales than first half"
* "Remain cautious with our near-term outlook" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.