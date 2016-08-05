BRIEF-Essent Group amends $375 mln credit facility
* Credit amendment provides for issuance of $125 million 4-year, non-amortizing term loan maturing in May 2021
Aug 5 Yellow Pages Ltd
* Yellow Pages Limited reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.41
* Digital revenues grew 22.4% year-over-year to reach $142.5 million for three-month period ended June 30, 2016
* Customer count totalled 244,000 customers as at June 30, 2016, as compared to 248,000 customers as at june 30, 2015
* Total digital visits totalled 106.2 million for quarter ended June 30, 2016, as compared to 116.4 million during same period last year
* Total principal mandatory redemption payments on senior secured notes are expected to amount to approximately $100 million in 2016.
* Anticipates delivering, for year ending December 31, 2016, year-over-year pro forma digital revenue growth between 9% and 11%
* Print revenues decreased 23% year-over-year to $68 million during Q2 of 2016
* Anticipates print revenue decline rates to remain "relatively stable" in 2016.
* On track to returning to revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in 2018.
* Revenues for quarter ended june 30, 2016 increased 2.8% year-over-year to reach $210.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.