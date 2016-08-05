BRIEF-Essent Group amends $375 mln credit facility
* Credit amendment provides for issuance of $125 million 4-year, non-amortizing term loan maturing in May 2021
Aug 5 Shenandoah Telecommunications Co
* Q2 revenue rose 52.1 percent to $130.3 million
* Shenandoah telecommunications company reports second quarter 2016 revenue of $130.3 million
* Q2 revenue view $94 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly loss per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Credit amendment provides for issuance of $125 million 4-year, non-amortizing term loan maturing in May 2021
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.