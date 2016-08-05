BRIEF-Essent Group amends $375 mln credit facility
* Credit amendment provides for issuance of $125 million 4-year, non-amortizing term loan maturing in May 2021
Aug 5 Calgon Carbon Corp
* Calgon carbon announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.15
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $132.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $130.1 million
* Continue to expect Arkema Group deal to be accretive to earnings in 2017 by $0.08 to $0.11 per share, excluding purchase accounting impacts
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.05per share
* Additional cost improvement program expected to generate savings of more than $10 million, majority of which expected to be realized in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
