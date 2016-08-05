Aug 5 Calgon Carbon Corp

* Calgon carbon announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $132.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $130.1 million

* Continue to expect Arkema Group deal to be accretive to earnings in 2017 by $0.08 to $0.11 per share, excluding purchase accounting impacts

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.05per share

* Additional cost improvement program expected to generate savings of more than $10 million, majority of which expected to be realized in 2017