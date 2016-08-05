BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
Aug 5 Media General Inc :
* Q2 earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up 23 to 29 percent
* Media General, Inc announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue rose 13 percent to $363 million
* Sees Q3 total net revenues $396 million to $414 million
* Qtrly net local revenues, which include net local advertising revenues and retransmission consent fees, increased 13% to $248 million
* Q3 revenue view $410.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Media General Inc sees Q3 of 2016 cash capital expenditures $10 million to $15 million
* Media General, Inc. announces second quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q3 net broadcast revenues $349 million to $360 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico) and Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico's (SAN Mexico) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GF SAN Mexico