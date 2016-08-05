BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
Aug 5 Apollo Investment Corp :
* Apollo Investment Corporation reports financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Net asset value per share as of end of quarter was $6.90 compared to $7.28 as of March 31, 2016, a 5.2% decline
* Net investment income per share for quarter was $0.17
* Net investment income was $0.17 per share for quarter ended June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico) and Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico's (SAN Mexico) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GF SAN Mexico