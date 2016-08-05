Aug 5 Apollo Investment Corp :

* Apollo Investment Corporation reports financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Net asset value per share as of end of quarter was $6.90 compared to $7.28 as of March 31, 2016, a 5.2% decline

* Net investment income per share for quarter was $0.17

* Net investment income was $0.17 per share for quarter ended June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: