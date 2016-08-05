UPDATE 2-U.S. FCC votes 2-1 to advance repeal of Obama-era internet rules
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.
Aug 5 CSI Compressco LP :
* CSI Compressco LP announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $76.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $78.7 million
* Q2 net loss of $4.7 million
* Total capital expenditure forecast for 2016 remains between $20 million and $25 million
* Declared a regular quarterly dividend on its class A and class B common shares of US$0.41 per share