BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
Aug 5 DiamondRock Hospitality Co :
* DiamondRock Hospitality Company reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.22
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.31
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adj FFO shr $0.99-$1.04
* DiamondRock Hospitality Co qtrly revpar was $197.52, a 0.8% increase from comparable period of 2015
* DiamondRock Hospitality Co says expects modestly lower travel demand for remainder of 2016, particularly in transient segment
* DiamondRock Hospitality Co says expects flat to 1 percent of revpar growth for full year 2016
* FY 2016 FFO per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico) and Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico's (SAN Mexico) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GF SAN Mexico