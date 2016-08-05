Aug 5 DiamondRock Hospitality Co :

* DiamondRock Hospitality Company reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.31

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adj FFO shr $0.99-$1.04

* DiamondRock Hospitality Co qtrly revpar was $197.52, a 0.8% increase from comparable period of 2015

* DiamondRock Hospitality Co says expects modestly lower travel demand for remainder of 2016, particularly in transient segment

* DiamondRock Hospitality Co says expects flat to 1 percent of revpar growth for full year 2016

* FY 2016 FFO per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S