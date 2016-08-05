BRIEF-Essent Group amends $375 mln credit facility
* Credit amendment provides for issuance of $125 million 4-year, non-amortizing term loan maturing in May 2021
Aug 5 Preformed Line Products Co
* Preformed Line Products announces second quarter and first half 2016 results
* Q2 sales $83.22 million versus $87.87 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.53
* Currency translation rates unfavorably impacted net sales by $4.5 million for quarter
* In constant dollars, worldwide sales were flat in Q2 in face of continuing sluggish global economies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.