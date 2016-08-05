Aug 5 Bristol-myers Squibb Co :
* Bristol-Myers Squibb announces top-line results from
checkmate -026, a phase 3 study of Opdivo (nivolumab) in
treatment-naïve patients with advanced non-small cell lung
cancer
* Myers Squibb co - Opdivo did not meet trial primary
endpoint of progression-free survival in patients expressing
pd-l1 5%
* Myers Squibb co - will complete a full evaluation of
checkmate -026 data and work with investigators on future
presentation of results
