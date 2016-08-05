Aug 5 Extended Stay America Inc
* Extended Stay America, Inc. Announces launch of new credit
facilities
* Intends to enter into a new $50 million revolving credit
facility to replace its existing $50 million revolving credit
facility
* To use proceeds to repay in full its existing
approximately $1,500 million mortgage loan
* Seeking to raise new senior secured credit facilities
including a new $350 million revolving credit facility
* New senior secured credit facilities to replace its
existing $250 million revolving credit facility
* Is also seeking to enter into a new $1,300 million term
loan
