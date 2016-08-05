UPDATE 2-U.S. FCC votes 2-1 to advance repeal of Obama-era internet rules
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.
Aug 5 Hemisphere Media Group Inc
* Hemisphere media group announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $35 million versus I/B/E/S view $34.5 million
* Affirms full-year adjusted ebitda guidance
Net income was $5.0 million for three months ended June 30, 2016, an increase of $1.6 million
Declared a regular quarterly dividend on its class A and class B common shares of US$0.41 per share