BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing Co declares regular quarterly dividend
* Declared a regular quarterly dividend on its class A and class B common shares of US$0.41 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 5 China XD Plastics Co Ltd
* Specialty chemical company China XD Plastics announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue rose 4.4 percent to $277 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.51
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion
* Reiterates fiscal 2016 guidance of revenue between $1.0 - $1.1 billion and net income between $100 - $110 million
* Qtrly total volume shipped was 89,403 metric tons, up 5.4% yoy and 16.5% sequentially
* Q2 total volume shipped was 89,403 metric tons, up 5.4% yoy and 16.5% sequentially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Declared a regular quarterly dividend on its class A and class B common shares of US$0.41 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* There was at least one fatality among intruders, and one police fatality and one military personnel fatality at Namoya Mine Site