UPDATE 2-U.S. FCC votes 2-1 to advance repeal of Obama-era internet rules
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.
Aug 5 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Aurinia reports second quarter 2016 financial results and operational highlights
* Q2 loss per share $0.10
* Q2 loss per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Declared a regular quarterly dividend on its class A and class B common shares of US$0.41 per share