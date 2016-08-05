Aug 5 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc

* Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. announces reverse stock split

* Stock split to bring into compliance with $1 min average closing share price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq global select market

* Announces 1 for 20 reverse stock split

* Stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Nasdaq at market open on August 5, 2016