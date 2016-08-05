BRIEF-Kinross announces vend-in of Yukon property to White Gold Corp
* Kinross announces vend-in of Yukon property to create White Gold Corp strategic alliance
Aug 5 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces pricing of $4.9 million registered direct offering
* Says company will sell 1.2 million shares of common stock at a purchase price of $4.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says Bruce Falck is joining Twitter to lead the revenue product team - tweet Further company coverage: