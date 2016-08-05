BRIEF-Kinross announces vend-in of Yukon property to White Gold Corp
* Kinross announces vend-in of Yukon property to create White Gold Corp strategic alliance
Aug 5 Electro Rent Corp
* Electro rent shareholders approve acquisition by Platinum Equity
* Upon closing of merger transaction, Electro rent will become a wholly owned subsidiary of a subsidiary of Platinum Equity
* Approximately 99.64% percent of shares voting at today's special meeting were voted in favor of adoption of merger agreement
* Transaction is expected to close on August 10, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kinross announces vend-in of Yukon property to create White Gold Corp strategic alliance
* Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says Bruce Falck is joining Twitter to lead the revenue product team - tweet Further company coverage: