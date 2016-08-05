Aug 5 Electro Rent Corp

* Electro rent shareholders approve acquisition by Platinum Equity

* Upon closing of merger transaction, Electro rent will become a wholly owned subsidiary of a subsidiary of Platinum Equity

* Approximately 99.64% percent of shares voting at today's special meeting were voted in favor of adoption of merger agreement

* Transaction is expected to close on August 10, 2016