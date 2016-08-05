BRIEF-Kinross announces vend-in of Yukon property to White Gold Corp
Aug 5 Gaslog Partners Lp
* Gaslog partners lp announces closing of its public offering of 2,750,000 common units
* Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says Bruce Falck is joining Twitter to lead the revenue product team - tweet