Aug 5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc :
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc news release
* Qtrly operating earnings per Class A equivalent share
$2,803
* Q2 earnings per share view $2910.79 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Unrealized losses at June 30, 2016 included about $1.5
billion related to investment in IBM common stock, which
represented 11 percent of cost
* Qtrly revenue $54.46 billion versus $51.37 billion
* Q2 net earnings per Class A equivalent share attributable
to Berkshire shareholders $3,042
* Since beginning of year, book value per Class A equivalent
share has increased by 2.9% to $160,009
* Q2 operating earnings $4.61 billion versus. $3.89 billion;
Q2 net earnings attributable to Berkshire shareholders $5
billion versus. $4.01 billion
* Currently do not intend to dispose IBM common stock and
expect that fair value of investment will recover and ultimately
exceed co's cost
