BRIEF-Kinross announces vend-in of Yukon property to White Gold Corp
* Kinross announces vend-in of Yukon property to create White Gold Corp strategic alliance
Aug 5 International Wire Group Holdings Inc
* International wire announces results for the second quarter and the first six months of 2016
* Q2 sales fell 20.5 percent to $137.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kinross announces vend-in of Yukon property to create White Gold Corp strategic alliance
* Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says Bruce Falck is joining Twitter to lead the revenue product team - tweet Further company coverage: