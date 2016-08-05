Aug 5 Cvent Inc :

* Q2 revenue rose 26 percent to $59.6 million

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.13

* Cvent announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05

* Company's previously issued financial guidance for full year 2016 should no longer be relied upon

* Company will not provide outlook for its Q3 2016 financial results